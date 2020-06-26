Gurugram malls to reopen next week; Places of worship to remain closed

Gurugram, June 26: Three months after they were directed to close down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, shopping malls in Haryana's Gurugram are set to reopen from next week, the district administration said on Friday. However, religious places will continue to remain closed.

"It has been decided that malls will be allowed to open next week and they will have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All norms pertaining to social distancing will have to be strictly followed," said Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

"Malls and shops which will not follow the SOPs will be shut down. No orders have been received to open religious places," he added.

On June 8, the state had allowed malls and religious places to open in districts, except for Gurugram and Faridabad that have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in Haryana so far.