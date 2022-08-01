YouTube
    'Gun should be dealt with a gun': Tamil Nadu Governor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 01: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has said that there should be zero tolerance towards violence and the government should avoid negotiating with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country.

    Speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday, he said, "...Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. No negotiation with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country. No talks with any armed group in last 8 years, if only for surrender."

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
    "When 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then PM & Pak PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism," he said.

    "...What is this? It has to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy. After Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pak in Balakot using air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost," he added.

    Ravi, who had played a key role as an interlocutor between the government and the Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), said there had been no talks with any armed group in the last eight years if not for surrender.

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 13:07 [IST]
