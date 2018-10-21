Gujarat: Why are Tribals opposing unveiling of 'Statue of Unity' by Modi

Gandhinagar, Oct 31: As the BJP governments, both at the state and the Centre, gear up for the unveiling of the tallest statue in the world - "Statue of Unity" of Sardar Patel - by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, around 75,000 Tribals have planned to go on fast on opening day.

Local tribal organisations has said that as many as 75,000 tribals adversely affected by the Statue of Unity project would oppose the unveiling in Narmada district.

Tribals of around 70 villages surrounding the Statue of Unity and Kevadia, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, will hold a fast on October 31 to mark a protest against the state government. They say that while the state is focussing on tourism, the nearby hospitals are reeling under negligence.

The tribals are complaining that their lands were taken away for the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project, near which is the statue site, as well as for the statue and all other tourism activities which have been planned in the area.

They have alleged that the government are yet to pay them the land compensation that was given away for the construction of the dam.

The Statue of Unity is built on the Sadhu Bet river island and is at a distance of 3.5 km from the Narmada dam. Standing amidst the scenic background of Narmada river, Satpuda and Vindhyanchal hills, the 182m Sardar Patel's monument is world's tallest statue built at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore.