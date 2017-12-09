Gujarat polls: Bookies back BJP, predict close second for Congress

The bookies are backing a BJP win in Gujarat which is polling in two phases. They have also predicted a close second for the Congress.

According to market trends, the BJP is expected to win 101 to 103 seats while the Congress will bag 71 to 73. This was before the polling for the 89 constituencies in the first phase of the elections which took place today.

For the BJP, the rates are divided into three predictions: for 110 seats, the rate is Rs 1.50 for one rupee; for 125 seats it is Rs 3.50, and for 150 seats it is Rs 7.

For the Congress, Rs 3 is paid for 99-100 seats and Rs 1.10 for 75 seats, reported ABP Live. The rate for a BJP victory is 50 paise and for the Congress, it is Rs 2. Bookies are also taking bets for important seats like Vijay Rupani's.

Bookies have in all placed bets to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. Earlier they had offered Rs 1.25 for every Rs 1 placed on a BJP win. They are offering Rs 2 for every Rs 1 placed on a Congress win. With the Congress campaign stepping up, the bookies had also upped the ante in favour of the party. Bookies had in November offered Rs 7 for every Rs 1 placed on a Congress win.

One bookie that OneIndia spoke with say that it would be the Modi magic which would ensure a BJP win. He continues to remain the most popular figure in the state and the people would vote only for him said the bookie.

He further said that there has been a Congress resurgence no doubt. The party would gain due to the Patidar issue and also its campaign against the GST. Competition would be tough in the urban areas, but in the rural parts of Gujarat, the BJP would win big, he also said.

