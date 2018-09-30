  • search

Gujarat: PM to inaugurate Amul plant, Gandhi museum, address farmers' gathering at Anand

By
    Ahmedabad, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday visit Gujarat to inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, an Amul chocolate plant and development projects in Rajkot, Anand and Kutch districts.

    In Rajkot, Modi will inaugurate newly-built Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Alfred High School. The school, from where Gandhi passed his matriculation in 1887, was renamed Mohandas Gandhi High School after independence. It was closed in 2017 after the authorities decided to convert it into a museum.

    The prime minister's day-long visit will begin with inauguration of a chocolate plant of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the Amul brand, at Mogar in Anand district and address a gathering of farmers.

    Modi will also dedicate, at Anjar in Kutch district, a natural gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) between Mundra Port and Anjar.

    He will also perform ground-breaking ceremony for four-laning work of the highway connecting Varsana, Bhimasar, Anjar and Bhuj towns of Kutch.

    (with PTI inputs)

