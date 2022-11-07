YouTube
    Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of Morbi bridge collapse incident

    Ahmedabad, Nov 07: Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of Morbi Bridge Collapse incident and issued notice to state government officials including home department, urban housing, Morbi municipality and State Human Rights Commission.

    The court has taken a report on entire incident from state, within a week.

    The next hearing on November 14.

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
    X