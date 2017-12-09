Gujarat elections: Political heavyweights in 1st phase of poll

The first phase of Gujarat assembly elections 2017 will be held on Saturday across 89 constituencies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. Over 2 crore 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 977 candidates, including 57 women, in this phase.

All arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of polls. Both VVPAT machines and Electronic Voting Machines are being used on all polling booths. Tight security arrangements have been made and over 1 lakh 74 thousand police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Following political heavyweights are in the ist phase of the poll:

Vijay Rupani, 61, BJP: Vijay Ramniklal Rupani is the BJP candidate from Rajkot West constituency. He was born on 2 August 1956 and is the incumbent Chief Minister of Gujarat since 7 August 2016. He is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He studied Bachelor of Arts from Dharmendrasinhji Arts College and also has an LL.B from Saurashtra University. Vijay Rupani is a partner in a trading firm Rasiklal & Sons, founded by his father. He had worked as a stockbroker. Vijay Rupani started his career as a student activist associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and subsequently joined Jan Sangh in 1971 has been associated with Bharatiya Janta Party since its establishment. Arjun Modhwadia, 60, Congress: The Congress party has fielded him from Porbandar, which he lost in 2012 to the BJP. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2007. He had been a President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC),[2] the Gujarat wing of Indian National Congress from 2 March 2011 to 20 December 2012. Modhwadia has a clean image and is banking on the support of the Kharwas, a community which has a significant presence in Porbandar. Modhwadia has a clean image and is well liked for being a soft-spoken leader. Saurabh Patel, 59, BJP: Saurabh Patel is contesting from Botad. He is currently a Member of Legislative Assembly in the 13th Gujarat Legislative Assembly or Gujarat Vidhan Sabha and has served in the same capacity in the 10th, 11th and 12th Legislative Assemblies as well. Interested in Energy Field Saurabh has succeeded in making an Energy Negative Building in Gandhinagar. He is also the brainchild behind Asia's Biggest Solar Power Project as well as Pilot project of rooftop Solar Panel on Narmada Canal. He is son-in-law of Ambani family. Shaktisinh Gohil, 57, Congress: The Congress party's candidate from the Mandvi Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Shaktisinh Gohil. He is a member of the Indian National Congress and an MLA from Abdasa constituency.Gohil became a member of AICC in 1990 and thus entered mainstream politics. He successfully contested for Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Bhavnagar South Constituency in 1990. He was a Minister of State in two consecutive governments from March 1991 to 1995 and held various portfolios like Finance, Education, Health, Environment, Narmada, General Administration Department, Technical Education and Education Policy. He was the youngest minister in Gujarat. Chhotubhai Vasava, 72, BTP: Chhotubhai Amarasinhbhai Vasava is contesting from Jhagadiya constituency. He was Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Jhagadia constituency in Gujarat since 2007. He only MLA of Janata Dal (United) in Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He is one advocate of Bhilistan a separate state comprising tribal dominated parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Chhotubhai Vasava, 72, a tribal leader, and his son Mahesh have formed the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and have a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress.

