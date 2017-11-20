Gujarat elections: NCP not to ally with Congress, will fight polls alone

Days after the Nationalist Congress Party said that they would fight Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 alongside the Congress, the NCP on Monday said they would contest the polls alone.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel told ANI that Congress did not seem serious about the alliance.

"We wanted to contest in Gujarat in alliance with Congress and had talks with them too initially, but Congress did not seem serious and kept on delaying, so we will fight alone.Confident that we will do even better alone," he said.

The NCP had on Saturday said that it will contest the Assembly elections in Gujarat next month in an alliance with the Congress to oust the 22-year-old BJP regime in the state.

NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar said the result of the Assembly polls will show people's feelings and perception about the central government's performance.

"The NCP has extended its full support to the Congress and will fight the Assembly polls (in Gujarat) in alliance with the Congress," Anwar had said.

Elections for Gujarat Assembly will be carried out in two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News