Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharat Singh Solanki on Sunday said that the party has resolved certain differences with the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, which has been demanding quota for the Patidar community.

"We have compromised and agreed on the issues that had been acting as obstacles since the last meeting," ANI quoted Congress's Gujarat unit chief Bharat Singh Solanki, as saying.

Solanki made the statement after a meeting with PAAS leaders in Ahmedabad.

He added that "neither PAAS, Alpesh Thakor, nor Jignesh Mevani have asked for tickets."

PAAS, however, remained steadfast in its demand for reservation.

"Our first and last concern is reservation. Hardik Patel will make an announcement from Rajkot tomorrow," said Dinesh Bambhaniya.

Even though only two days are left to file nominations for the first phase of Gujarat elections, the Congress is yet to announce its candidates as the party is trying to strike the delicate caste balance while doing the quota tight rope and grappling internal factionalism.

