Gujarat elections: Hardik Patel refuses to accept exit poll results

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel alleged that the exit poll results are intentionally shown in favour of incumbent BJP. Following the end of second phase of voting exit poll numbers projected comfortable victory for BJP.

Following the result of the exit polls, Hardik Patel took to Twitter the results were shown in BJP's favour so that no one suspects the EVMs. He added that there is no chance of BJP winning. The tweet was in Gujarati.

જાણી જોઈને એક્ઝીટ પોલ માં ભાજપ જીતી રહી છે એવું દેખાડવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.જેથી ઈવીએમ ની ગરબડી બાદ કોઈ ઈવીએમ પર શંકા ના કરે.આ જૂની ચાલ છે.જો ખરેખર આ ચૂંટણી સાચી છે તો પછી ભાજપને જીતવાના કોઈ જ અણસાર નથી.સત્યમેવ જયતે pic.twitter.com/15QWXofCKc — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 14, 2017

If the prediction by exit polls are to be believed then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to continue its ruling spree in Gujarat while in Himachal Pradesh the saffron party is likely to wrest power from the Congress. The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 22-years, is likely to retain the government for the sixth consecutive time.

ABP-CSDS predicted outright win for BJP in Gujarat with 117 seats, while the Congress is likely to get 64 seats. Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and the magic number to form a government is 92 seats.

The BJP is set to dump the 'anti-incumbency factor' and win a clear majority in Gujarat, according to Times Now-VMR exit poll. The exit poll predicts that the BJP would win 113 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly while the Congress is likely to win 66 seats. According to C-voter exit poll in Gujarat, the BJP is projected to get 47.4 per cent of the votes versus the Congress' 43.3 per cent. India Today Axis poll has predicted a vote share of 47 per cent for the BJP in Gujarat while it says that Congress may get 42 per cent votes.

Gujarat has 182 assembly seats. The voting has held in two phases on December 19 and 14. The final result of the election will be declared on 18 December. In 2012, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had won 116 seats whereas Shakti-Sinh Gohil-led Congress managed to win a mere 60 seats.

