Gujarat elections: BJP releases 4th list with just one name

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the fourth list with just one name for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Piyushbhai Desai will contest as BJP candidate from Navsari constituency.

The assembly poll is scheduled for December 9.

The voting for the two-phase elections in the state will be held on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.

So far, BJP has announced candidates for 135 seats. The BJP on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates, 36 candidates in the second list and 28 candidates in the third list.

OneIndia News