Gujarat elections: Amit Shah casts his vote where he was once booth manager

A former booth manager of Naranpura constituency, who is now a formidable leader in the party, cast his vote along with his family on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The voter is none other than BJP chief Chief Amit Shah. Before moving to Naranpura constituency in 2012, Shah was elected as an MLA from Sarkhej in four consecutive elections: 1997 (by-election), 1998, 2002 and 2007.

In the 80s, Shah was assigned booth manager for the same booth where he cast his vote today. He was accompanied by wife, Sonal, and his son, Jay Shah. In 2012, Shah contested from the same constituency. After casting his vote, Shah said, "The people should vote in large numbers to give a befitting reply to those opposing the Gujarat model." He then went to a temple with his family members.

Naranpura seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. This is totally urban seat. BJP has fielded Patel Kaushikbhai Jamnadas against Congress candidate Patel Nitinbhai Kantibhai.

Gujarat Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (182 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 59 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 117 119 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1 1 Gujartat Parivartan Party (GPP) - 2 Independents (IND) 2 1

The voting for 93 seats in the second phase for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 began at 8 am today. The second and final phase of elections will see 93 assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote.

OneIndia News