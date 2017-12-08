Gujarat elections 2017: Ensured all who perpetrated Amarnath attack were punished, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday started campaigning for 93 seats which goes to polls in the second phase of Gujarat election.

Addressing a rally in Nikol, Modi said,''After travelling across Saurashtra, Kutch, South Gujarat and North Gujarat I am now in Ahmedabad. What I am seeing is extraordinary. It is clear that BJP will emerge victorious.''

''The population of our middle class is rising and so is the strength of our middle class. This section of society aspires to progress at a quick pace,'' Modi said.

''Why should it be that only malls can remain open for long durations. We ensured that small shops can also be open for long- this gives economic opportunities to several people,'' Modi in Nikol.

He further said that,''Recently there was an attack in Amarnath. We ensured that all those who perpetrated this attack were punished by our armed forces.''

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of 89 seats will be held tomorrow, while the second phase voting will be held next Thursday. Votes will be counted on December 18.

OneIndia News