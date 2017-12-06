Gujarat elections 2017: BJP may win majority, predicts News Nation survey

Three days ahead of the elections, a News Nation ground zero poll survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted that BJP will win majority in the state. Initially they said that Congress is leading with 54 percent and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 41 percent while 5 percent voted can't say.

News Nation carried out country's biggest ground zero poll survey and tried to know what is in the hearts of the voters of Gujarat.

The News Nation opinion survey final tally projects that the BJP may win majority in Gujarat with 141 seats and Congress with 47 seats.

While 31 percent people are keen to vote on development, 9 percent of them have made their mind to vote on GST. 4 percent people in the state expressed their wish to vote on the demonetisation while 7 percent will cast their vote on the Patidar issue.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 14, and votes will be counted on December 18.

This election has become the battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

OneIndia News