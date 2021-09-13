Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel: No one can throw me out, I live in people's hearts

Ahmedabad, Sep 12: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has once again missed the opportunity to occupy the top post in the state after the BJP high command preferred Bhupendra Patel to him. However, the 65-year-old popular Patidar leader is not disheartened over the surprise development as he claims that he was not the only one to "miss the bus."

There were strong speculations that Nitin Patel was upset with the party high command for overlooking him and it grew stronger after he was not seen accompanying the outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and CM-elect Bhupendra Patel met the governor Acharya Devvrat to stake claim to form the government, but he denied the rumours stating that he left the party office after taking permission from the BJP's Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav.

"There were many others who also missed the bus. I was not the only one. So do not look at this development in that way. It's the party which makes decisions. People make wrong speculations. I told Yadav ji (after the MLA meeting) that I have to attend this programme. I would have myself given it a pass if it was not of that much importance. But since it was very important, even Yadav ji gave his consent," he is quoted as saying at a gathering in Mehsana.

Patel added that he would remain in the hearts of the people and party workers. He added, "There were many things running on TV when I was coming here. I want to tell you that till I am in the hearts of my people, voters and party workers, no one can throw me out. I was in opposition (during Congress rule) for a considerable time in the past,"

Nitin Patel claimed that Bhupendra Patel is his good friend and he had invited him to inaugurate his MLA office. "I don't care what people say or think. But, I am not in danger. Why? Because of you. I owe my existence to you," he concluded.

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will be Gujarat's new Chief Minister. He will replace Vijay Rupani, just a year before the state goes to crucial polls.

Considered close aide of former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Bhupendra Patel headed Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). Interestingly, Bhupendra has never held a Ministerial post, but much to the surprise of everyone got elected to the top post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two decades ago.

