Gujarat Board exams to begin on March 12 2018

The GSEB or the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will commence its exams from March 12 2018. The date sheet has been released on the official website.

Class 10 (SSC) exam will continue till 23 March and the class 12 board exam will continue till 28 March 2018.

Last year, close to 18 lakh students appeared for the board exams including 178 jail inmates.

CBSE students in the State can expect an early exam than their State Board counterparts. With board exams scheduled in March 2018, CBSE is all set to release the date sheet for class 10, 12 exams in the first week of January. 'Since the Board is currently working on the formalities of the exam, an exact. The complete details can be found on gseb.org.

OneIndia News