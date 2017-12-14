Gujarat: BJP to get 110-120 seats, says Sahara Samay-CNX survey

SAHARA SAMAY-CNX survey projected 110-120 seats for BJP, 65-75 seats for Congress and others 0-2 in Gujarat. According to the survey, the BJP all set to retain power.

Voting for Gujarat Assembly Election ended as the second phase polling concluded. Voting for 93 assembly constituencies for the second phase of Gujarat elections ended at 5pm on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on 18 December.

Gujarat has 182 member assembly seats. The halfway mark in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly is 92.

Gujarat Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (182 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 59 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 117 119 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1 1 Gujartat Parivartan Party (GPP) - 2 Independents (IND) 2 1

OneIndia News