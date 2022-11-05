Gujarat Assembly polls 2022: Filing of nominations to begin from today

Ahmedabad, Nov 05: The process of filing nominations for the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 will start from today and go on till November 14 in first phase.

The Election Commission had announced two-phase assembly polls in Gujarat, as voting for the first-leg will take place on December 1 and for the second on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 3,24,422 new voters will be able to exercise their voting rights for the first in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The term of the 182-member state assembly ends on February 18, 2023. With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has (MCC) come into effect in the state.

The much awaited, high-stake polls are seeing a three-cornered contest among the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. The BJP has been in power in the state - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf - for over two decades.

Gujarat has a 182 member assembly and the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats. In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.

