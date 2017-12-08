Gujarat assembly polls 2017: BJP likely to release manifesto today

A day before the first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly polls 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its manifesto on Friday. After coming under severe attack by the Congress over not making its manifesto for Gujarat public, the BJP is likely to release a vision document for the state.

#BJPKaManifestoKahanHai trended on Friday with opposition parties lashing out at the BJP for failing to make its vision for Gujarat ahead of the assembly polls public. The vision document release will be broadcast live on BJP's social media handles.

The manifesto is likely to be released at 3 PM on Friday, hours before the first phase of voting begins in Gujarat. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had said that the BJP's reluctance to come out with a manifesto was "disrespectful".

The BJP has shown unbelievable disrespect towards the people of Gujarat. Campaign is over and STILL no mention of a manifesto for the people, no vision and no ideas presented for Gujarat’s future. #BJPDisrespectsGujarat — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

Taking a cue from Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders tore into the BJP for not having a vision document. The BJP's manifesto is likely to be released on the day Prime minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Bhabhar of Gujarat.

OneIndia News