Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP announces fifth list of 13 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fifth list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 which would be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

With this list, the BJP has so far announced the names of 148 candidates who would be contesting the Gujarat polls.

The BJP's fourth list, which was announced on November 21, had just one name

The BJP has so far announced the first list of 70 candidates, the second list of 36 candidates and 28 candidates in the third list.

The voting for the two-phase elections in the state will be held on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.

OneIndia News