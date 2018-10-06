  • search

Gir lion deaths: Ahmed Patel writes to PM says'its result of state govt's prolonged mismanagement'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of lions at Gujarat's Gir National Park.

    Gujarat: Ahmed Patel writes to Modi over death of lions at Gir National Park

    In the letter, Patel stated, "The reasons for their deaths have not occurred overnight but are a result of the state govt's prolonged mismanagement and poor oversight."

    [Lion Death: What ails the pride of Gujarat's Gir?]

    The death of 23 Asiatic lions in their only abode in Gujarat's Gir national park since September 20, some because of the canine distemper virus (CDV), has reignited the debate over finding them a second home.

    Experts say the paucity of big animals inside the park's wildlife area for the lions to prey on, their increasing dependence on domestic cattle and congestion are some reasons for the spread of CDV. The Gujarat government has confirmed that four of the lions died of CDV, whose carriers are normally feral dogs.

    [11 lions found dead in Gir forest in 10 days, forest officials suspect infighting]

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Friday said they have found that the virus which wiped out 30 per cent of total lion population in East Africa, was responsible for the death of five out of the 23 Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir forest since September 12.

    CDV causes a highly contagious and life-threatening disease in dogs and also affects wild carnivores such as wolves, foxes, raccoons, red pandas, ferrets, hyenas, tigers, and lions. The prevalence of this virus and its diversity in wildlife of India is not studied and only a few reports are available regarding the detection of CDV in captive wild carnivores which included tigers and red panda.

    Read more about:

    ahmed patel modi gujarat gir lions

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue