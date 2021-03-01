Who is Louis Kahn? Find out why IIM-Ahmedabad wants to raze 14 dormitories designed by him

Gujarat: 23-year-old woman ends her life, records last message before jumping into Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Mar 01: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad in Gujarat soon after recording a video on her mobile phone, leading to her husband being booked for abetment to suicide, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on February 25 and police identified the victim as Ayesha Khan (23) who also spoke to her husband and parents before taking the extreme step, an official said.

According to the FIR lodged by her father Liyakatali Makrani at Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station a day later, Ayesha''s husband Arif Babukhan inflicted mental torture on her and told her "die if you want to, and send me a video".

In the video, which went viral on social media, Ayesha can be heard saying she is not taking the step under any pressure.

As per police, she told her parents she did not want her husband in her life anymore and that she was tired of life.

A Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station official said Arif Babukhan is yet to be arrested and probe into the incident continued.