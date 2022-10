GST collection in July at Rs 1,28,995 cr; Second highest ever

18% GST on house rent for tenants? Govt clears doubts on new rule

90 Percent of India’s Online Skill Gaming Industry Says 28 Percent GST over GGV Will Be Catastrophic

GST collections up by 26% in September

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: GST collections in September rose 26 per cent to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row, news agency PTI reported.

In first 5 months of FY23, Punjab logs 23% growth in GST revenue

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST is Rs 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 15:23 [IST]