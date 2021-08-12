Earth Observation Satellite 03 launch on August 12: All you need to know

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite EOS-03 fails to reach orbit due to technical anomaly: ISRO

Sriharikota, Aug 12: The GSLV-F10 rocket carrying earth observation satellite EOS-03 faced a setback as the mission could not be accomplished fully due to performance anomaly in the cryogenic stage of the rocket, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.

The 51.70-metre tall rocket GSLV-F10/EOS-03 successfully lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport as planned at 05.43 hrs soon after the 26-hour countdown concluded.

The launching event is the second one this year for the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency after the launch of Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites in February this year.

As the 26-hour countdown for Thursday's launch concluded, the 51.70-metre tall rocket lifted off majestically at 05.43 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport. The earth observation satellite would provide real-time images of the country and also be able to quickly monitor natural disasters.

The objective of the mission was to provide near real-time imaging of large areas at frequent intervals, for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and obtaining spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring. The mission life is 10 years, ISRO said.

