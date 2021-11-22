YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, receives Vir Chakra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 22: Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during an aerial dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, 2019, awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony.

    Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, awarded Vir Chakra

    He was awarded Vir Chakra on Independence Day 2019. The fighter pilot is currently posted in the North-east.

    Vir Chakra is is India's third-highest wartime gallantry award presented for acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy on the battlefield and is third in precedence in wartime gallantry awards and comes after the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

    IAF promotes Balakot air strike operations hero Abhinandan Varthaman to Group Captain rankIAF promotes Balakot air strike operations hero Abhinandan Varthaman to Group Captain rank

    The dogfight in which Abhinandan was involved took place a day after the Indian Air Force's Mirage-2000s struck targets in Pakistan's Balakot in response to the Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14, 2019. Abhinandan was a wing commander then, equivalent to a lieutenant colonel in the army.

    More AWARD News  

    Read more about:

    award

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X