Greta Thunberg tweets in support of Disha Ravi, speaks on freedom of speech and democracy

New Delhi, Feb 20: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday tweeted extending her support to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Taking to Twitter, Greta wrote,''Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights''. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy, she added, along with the hashtag Stand With Disha Ravi.

Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi https://t.co/fhM4Cf1jf1 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 19, 2021

Thunberg tagged a post from Friday For Future India, the Indian chapter of the global movement that the Swedish climate activist began in 2018.

Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody

The tweet comes six days after Disha was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court sent Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jainsent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused --Shantanu Mukul and Nikita JacobJacob -- join the interrogation.

Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.