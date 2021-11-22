Grenade blast near Pathankot, all check-posts put on high alert

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 22: A grenade blast took place outside at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul, prompting authorities to sound an alert, police said on Monday.

    According to the reports, a grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area.

    However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said.

    Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

    After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the area, they said.

    X