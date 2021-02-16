Greatest literary show on earth: Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 to be held virtually from Feb 19-28

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, Feb 16: It has been dubbed as one of the greatest literary show on earth. It has been over a decade now that Jaipur has played host to the annual Jaipur Literature Festival.

Described as the 'greatest literary show on Earth', the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

This year Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

This year due to the COCVID-19 pandemic and owing to the protocols to be followed, the Jaipur Literature Festival will feature an online programme and will spread over two weekends this month.

Teamwork Arts, the Festival producer announced the dates for the 14th edition between February 19-21 an February 26-28.

The live virtual sessions will showcase several themes and writers curated specially for the audiences across the world. They will be offered an immersive experience which would recreate the magic of literary extravaganza. The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers.

Celebrated author and poet Mark Haddon, famous for his global bestseller 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time', will talk about the inspiration that guides his pen.

The festival will also see acclaimed and popular writer Philip Pullman talking about his vision of alternative reality.

At another session featuring two disquieting novels, writers Deepa Anappara and Annie Zaidi will examine inequity and alienation across Indian society, and speak about their writing process.

Ireland's greatest living novelist Colm Tóibín will take the audience to the roots of his writing process and celebrated career at a session on his bestselling book 'The Master'.

The festival will also feature an exclusive conversation between celebrated actress Priyanka Chopra and well-known writer and columnist Shobhaa De, discussing Chopra's autobiography 'Unfinished'.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, acting stalwart, Manoj Bajpayee, historian Ramachandra Guha, economist, Bibek Debroy would be among the several eminent persons who will speak at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021.