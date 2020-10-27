Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale to help small businesses from UP to sell their unique products

Amazon India VP explains what is unique about the Great Indian Festival this time

How Amazon is gearing up for the Great Indian Festival sale amid the COVID crisis

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 will help SMB to rebuild and accelerate their business

Great Indian Festival 2020 sale witnesses biggest “sellerbration” on Amazon ever!

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 23: E-commerce major Amazon India announced today that its Great Indian Festival (GIF) has seen the biggest ever opening for its sellers and brand partners. GIF began on midnight of October 16 with Prime Early Access and opened up for all customers on October 17.

The company said that this year's Great Indian Festival sale also saw 91 percent new customers coming from smaller cities and customers from 98.4 percent pin codes shopped in the first 48 hours of the Great Indian Festival sale.

Further, about 1.1 lakh Amazon sellers received orders during the first 48 hours of the Great Indian Festival sale. We talk to Amazon India vice president Manish Tiwary, who tells us more about this year's sale and how Amazon strategised things with a global pandemic looming.

"Over 1.1 Lakh sellers receiving orders; 66% sellers, 91% of new customers, and 66% of new Prime sign-ups from small towns; shopping in 5 Indian languages; and orders from over 98.4% of India's pin-codes in just 48 hours - it's truly Bharat's biggest celebration on Amazon ever!" said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

"We are humbled how sellers, brands and ecosystem partners nationwide have come together during these unprecedented times to spread joy across the country. We look forward to help their businesses get back on track, and safely deliver joy to our customers during this festive season"

Mayank Mittal from GEIndia is a Delhi-based Local Shop seller on Amazon.in. He said "We were expecting more traffic with Amazon's Great Indian Festival but had never thought it would lead to an 8X increase in sales. The experience has been amazing for our electronics business."

Samsung India's Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President said "The Great Indian Festival has already become the biggest days for Samsung Mobiles in India. Customers across the country have especially loved our recent launches - Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 Prime, appreciating their best-in-class features and specifications"

The company said that more than 1.4 million people had shopped from small and medium businesses (SMBs) on its platform and won coupons during lead up to the Great Indian Festival.

Amazon claimed that more than 5,000 sellers registered sales worth Rs 10 lakh in the first 48 hours of the sale, out of which 66 percent of sellers who got orders belong to Tier-II & III cities.

Popular categories include Smartphones, Large Appliances & TVs and Consumer Electronics. Smartphones, Fashion and Consumables attracted the most number of new customers. Work from home essentials like study tables, chairs and dishwashers continue to remain popular.

Overall scale, reach and customer response

Largest number of new customers shopped for the first time on Amazon.in; 91% of new customers came from smaller cities

Customers from 98.4% pin codes shopped in the first 48 hours of GIF

Customers experienced the Great Indian Festival in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Prime continues to thrill customers

Prime members shopped more during Prime Early Access than on any other day

More than 66% of new Prime member sign-ups during Prime Early Access were from tier II & III cities such as Tawang, Changlang, Mokokchung, Baran, Pudukkottai, Una and Jaunpur

Sellers win early with a jumpstart to the Great Indian Festival from October 6

Strongest ever start for sellers on Amazon.in with record sales

More than 32% sellers see their biggest day on Amazon.in

More than 1,10,000 sellers received an order on Amazon.in

66% of sellers who received an order were from tier II & III cities such as Yadgir in Karnataka, Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu and Lakhisarai in Bihar

Karigar sellers received an order from over 15,000 pin codes. Most loved products were Block Printed Dohar from Block Of India, Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom and Women's handloom Kurtis from Star Fashion

Local Shops sellers received an order from nearly 1,000 pin codes. Most loved products were Organic India Ginger Tulsi Turmeric Tea, Tata Sky HD Connection and Lifebuoy Hand Sanitizers

Over 2,800 new products brought by Launchpad brands. Most loved products were Dr. Vaku's Pulse Oximeter, Asgard's 3 layer protective face mask with nose clip and Dr. Vaidya's Herbobuild Ayurvedic capsules for muscles

Customers shopped for everything big and small

Top sold categories were Smartphones, Large Appliances and Consumer Electronics with leading brands OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi making record sales.

New products received a rousing response; popular new products were OnePlus 8T, Samsung M31 Prime Edition, OnePlus Nord (Gray Ash), Xbox Series S, Maggi 2 minute Desi Cheesy Masala, Samsung 6.5 kg fully automatic washing machine, new collection from BIBA & Max among over 1,100 new launches

Smartphones remained popular among customers; iPhone 11, Redmi Note Series, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord and Samsung M31 Prime Edition were among the popular smartphones on Amazon.in; Total iPhones sold on Amazon.in in one day were more than the total iPhones sold in entire festive sale period of last year

Popular appliances were fully automatic top & front load washing machines, direct cool refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens and dishwashers

Top-selling electronics were laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras and smartwatches. Customers also loved selection across security cameras and drones. Asus, Lenovo & HP were leading laptop brands; Samsung & Apple leading tablets, and TP Link & Netgear were leading in networking products

Mi 43" TVs, along with TVs with Alexa OnePlus 43", OnePlus 32" and Samsung 32" popular this season

Smart bulbs and bedsheets in Home, water purifiers and mixer grinders in Kitchen

Women's kurtis, sarees, casual tops, t-shirts and athleisure popular in Apparel

Suitcases, luggage sets and gold jewellery popular this season

More customers are looking at gaming as a hobby - gaming consoles popular during GIF

In health & hygiene categories, Savlon disinfectant Sprays, Whisper sanitary pads, Chyawanprash, Dettol & Dove bathing soaps see a spike

Within grocery, products with dry fruits, spreads & cooking supplies were popular

Vaseline & Ponds Body lotions, Dove & Wow shampoos, Lakme Kajal were popular beauty products

For pet parents, Pedigree Adult Dog Food and Whiskas dry cat food were among the popular products

Baby products such as diapers & skincare products like Himalaya baby lotion & Pampers anti rash diapers were widely sought after

The Nerf rival blasters - a new launch in India was among the most sought after newly launched toys

Treadmills in fitness essentials, grills, fertilizer and soil in Garden & Outdoors, Car care in Tools & Equipment also popular in the country

Amazon Devices

Customers loved Alexa - Prime Early Access during the Great Indian Festival was the single biggest day of sale for Echo devices on Amazon.in

Customers loved the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite; streaming media player category sold nearly 2x units vs. the first day of GIF last year.

Over 1 lakh customers bought Amazon devices, Echo and Fire TV devices

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the All New Fire TV Stick were among the top 10 products sold on Amazon.in

Kindle sales were more than 2.5X vs. first day of the sale last year.

Alexa Shopping

In the run up to the Great Indian Festival, Alexa answered over ~100K requests from customers on the Amazon shopping app to help navigate to their favourite stores such as the SMB Store, the Great Indian Bazaar, deals, gifting store and the Fun Zone.

On the Amazon Shopping app, Alexa received its highest single day requests of over 1 million to guide customers to their product searches, best deals, bill payments, music and much more during Prime Exclusive Access

Customers could afford more and saved big

This festive season Amazon made shopping affordable by offering EMI across 24 banks for the first time

Credit amount of more than INR 600 crore was disbursed during Prime Early Access.

2 out of every 3 EMIs were no cost EMI

3 out of 4 EMI shoppers came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

More than 3.5 lakh phones were sold on EMI