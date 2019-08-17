Grandeur at its best: ISKCON Mayapur to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 17: Janmashtami is celebrated very gorgeously across India. But ISKCON Mayapur has its own charm during Janmashtami. On the eve of Janmashtami, the mood of a great festival sets in at Mayapur, Nadia district of West Bengal. More than five lakhs devotees worldwide throng Mayapur during Janmashtami, chanting the Harinaam, 'Hare Krishna'. Like every year this year also the birthday of Lord Krishna will be celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm.

Janmashtami is celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and gaiety in all the 700 centres of ISKCON across the world. On this day Mayapur decks up with full festive fervor.

The General Manager and Spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das said to OneIndia, "The celebration is for 3 days, this year from 23rd August onwards the program will start following the day of Janmashtami on 24th August and the ending ceremony will be on 25th August." "During this time the local administration maintains a tight security measure," he said.

The three days are divided as, the adhivas on the day before Janmashtami, Janmashtami festival and Nandostava on the day after Janmashtami. As lakhs of pilgrims throng to the temple during Janmashtami, so ISKCON Mayapur provides guest house facilities for its visiting pilgrims with a wide range of facilities.

Radharaman Das, spokesperson of ISKCON Mayapur also added, "Nearly fourteen to fifteen thousand pilgrims can reside in the guest houses provided by ISKON, some devotees also can reside in the ISKCON premises."

He also added, "Several spiritual, devotional and cultural programmes held during the period. In this three days, carnival different processions are taken out in the temple premise and outside with Sri Sri Radha Madhava sitting in their chariot."

The three days program includes:

On this auspicious day, the altar will be beautifully decorated with colorful flowers.

Sri Radha-Madhava and Asta Sakhis will be offered two sets of new outfits and jewellery, gorgeous flower decorations and a bhoga of at least 108 items and a big birthday cake.

An adhivasa ceremony is performed in the evening to invoke auspiciousness and help devotees prepare themselves for the next day's festival. Devotees keep fasting during the entire day of Janmashtami.

The Srimad-Bhagavatam class is given by two or three devotees, separately in English and Bengali.

Devotees bring water from Ganga to bathe Radha Madhava during their abhisheka ceremony.

A grand abhisheka is performed at midnight for the small Radha Madhava Deities while bhoga offering of more than 400 items is offered to Their Lordships with devotion.

A maha-arati is performed and Radha Madhava gives darshana in another new outfit. The devotees honor prasada (ekadasi prasada) after midnight.

Mayapur is situated in the middle of the rivers Hoogly and Jalangi and is one of the main of the nine islands of the Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's dham Nabadwip.

As we all know Krishna appeared in Mathura, on the eighth day of the waning moon (krishnapaksha, ashtami tithi) in the month of Shravana, as the eighth son of Vasudeva and Devaki. This day is celebrated as Sri Krishna Janmashtami. Sri Krishna was one of the most forceful human incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is one such God in Hindu mythology, about whose birth and death, a lot has been written.