Govt to lodge suo motu complaint on Priyanka Gandhi's 'hacking children's instagram'

New Delhi, Dec 22: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations of 'Govt hacking her Instagram accounts of her children' and is likely to file a suo motu complaint to probe the charges.

According to ANI report, Priyanka Gandhi has not filed any official complaint on the Instagram hack and no irregular activities or postings were on the Instagram handles of Priyanka Gandhi's children.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi made serious allegations against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked.

"Leave phone tapping... Instagram account of my children have also been hacked," Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government.

"Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:01 [IST]