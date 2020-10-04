Govt target to receive, utilise 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 04: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the government plans to utilise 400 to 500 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021.

    "Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," he said. Harsh Vardhan also said that the central government is working to ensure there is a fair and equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines, once they are ready.

    "Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country," Harsh Vardhan said, adding, "Topmost priority in coronavirus immunisation to be given to frontline healthcare workers."

    Last week Serum Institute of India's (SII), Poonawalla took to Twitter to highlight challenges in vaccine production and distribution. In his "quick question" to the government he asked if the Health Ministry had Rs 80,000 crore available over the next 12 months to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone.

    "I ask this question, because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
