Aero India 2021: Here is how to register and watch the show for free

Ahead of Aero-India, US underscores importance of defence partnership with India

Govt set to seal Rs 48,000 crore Tejas aircraft deal at Aero India show in Bengaluru

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 02: The government is set to formally seal on February 3 the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Tuesday.

The mega contract will be signed at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top brass of the IAF and senior officials of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), they said.

Tejas is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter capable of operating in high-threat air environments. The aircraft, manufactured by the HAL, is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship operations as its secondary roles.

Ahead of Aero-India, US underscores importance of defence partnership with India

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-1A variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

The Tejas Mk-IA will be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, beyond visual range missile, electronic warfare suite and air-to-air refuelling system. Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited R Madhavan told .