Govt says situation returning to normal in J&K: 50,000 vacancies to be filled on priority

New Delhi, Sep 09: More than 60,000 LPG cylinders have been distributed in Srinagar alone, the government has said. In a bid to restore normalcy, the administration is taking all efforts, government sources further added.

The situation has remained peaceful across Kashmir valley. There has been no incident of major violence. Not even a single live bullet has been fired. There has been no loss of life.

The 12 steps government has taken to restore normalcy in J&K

Some protests have been handled by local police while exercising full restraint.

All landlines are functional. Mobile facility restored in all districts of Jammu and Ladakh division and in Kupwara district of Kashmir.

91 per cent of Kashmir valley free from any day time restrictions; all of Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions.

Essential supplies, including 24×7 electricity, water supply, and sanitation are being ensured. Home delivery of LPG cylinders has been started. More than 60,000 LPG cylinders have been distributed in Srinagar alone.

Hospitals and medical facilities are functioning normally. 700,000 people visited different district hospitals in Out Patient Departments (OPD) in the month of August alone. All 376 notified drugs are available at Government shops and also private retailers.

Airlines ticketing counters with 8 terminals has been made functional at Tourist Reception Center (TRC), Srinagar. Road transport, both public and private, within the districts and between districts has resumed.

Six new projects worth US$ 37.5 million (₹270 crore) aimed at strengthening of power infrastructure and improving the power scenario have been initiated in Srinagar.

The transportation of fruit produce was increasing with 300 trucks plying on daily basis, adding that over 1.5 Lakh MTs of fruit produce has been sent to various sale points outside of Valley.

50,000 Vacancies in Government to be filled on priority - largest single recruitment drive ever in Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh.

Over 29,000 aspiring youths from Jammu region have registered and are likely to be screened for physical and medical fitness during a week-long Army recruitment rally held in Reasi.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has pledged over US$ 800 million for apple procurement in the Valley - to benefit over 7 lakh apple farmers of the State

Elections to Block Development Councils to be conducted and completed before the end of October

The schedule of weekly hearing of public grievances by Government officials in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu has been has been notified.

Primary, Middle and High Schools are functioning with improved attendance. Banking and ATM facilities operating normally

A media center has been set up in J&K to enable the media to cover events in the J&K. Regular press briefings are being held. Over 400 press passes have been issued, majority to local journalists. All Mainstream Newspapers are being printed. Satellite channels and Cable TV networks are operational.

Full focus is on returning the situation to normalcy. Some remaining restrictions on the communications and preventive detentions remain with a view to maintain public law and order. These restrictions are being reviewed continuously and being eased by local administration based on the ground situation.