    Govt may reduce Covishield dose gap for those aged 45 and above

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The government might soon reduce the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine, but this time it will only be for those 45 years and older, Mint reported.

    The decision may be taken in two to four weeks, Covid-19 working group chairman Dr NK Arora has said in an interview. The decision will be based on final scientific evidence.

    Govt may reduce Covishield dose gap for those aged 45 and above

    The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) has indicated it will decide on the interval at its next meeting, expected to be held in the next fortnight or a month, once it has reviewed the scientific data collected by it.

    Amid calls for Covid-19 vaccines targeting Delta variant, study shows Covishield is the right choice

    In May, the government extended the gap between two doses of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks, up from the previous maximum of eight weeks, on the recommendation of the NTAGI.

    The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery.

    Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
    X