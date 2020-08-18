Govt jobs in MP to be reserved for state youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Aug 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that his government would take steps legally to ensure that the public sector jobs are reserved only for the youth of the state.

The CM held a meeting with his ministers and senior officials through video conferencing. ANI while quoting the CM said, "ur government has taken an important decision today. We will be taking necessary legal steps so that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh are only given to the state's youth."

Chouhan had said in his Independence Day speech that preference would be given to local youth for government jobs in the state. He also said that the government was preparing a single database so that people of the state do not have register separately for each scheme.

We will put in place a mechanism that would ensure employment to local youth on the basis of their marks sheets in Class 10 and 12.