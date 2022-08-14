India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 11 judges

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed 11 new High Court Judges on the eve of Independence Day 2022, a notification said.

    "On Friday, 13th August, 2022 after appointing 26 High Court Judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Andhra, Telangana, Gauhati, Orissa & Himachal Pradesh, the Government today notified the appointments of another 11 High Court Judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court," the statement read.

    Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 11 judges

    The government in this year has so far made 138 appointments in various High Courts of the country thus surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in the year 2016. Last year, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to nine appointments in the Supreme Court. Thus, the entire appointment process in the higher judiciary has been put on a fast track, the statement said.

    Today's 11 appointments in the High Court of Punjab & Haryana includes the names Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain, Advocates as Additional Judges of that High Court for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

    Comments

    More PUNJAB AND HARYANA HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    punjab and haryana high court judge

    Story first published: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 23:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X