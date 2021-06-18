YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Government ready to talk to farmers but not on repeal of laws: Narendra Singh Tomar

    By
    |

    Gwalior, June 18: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government was ready to talk to the agitating farmers "even if they come at midnight", but not about their demand to repeal the three new laws which are the bone of contention.

    narendra singh tomar

    Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi's borders since last November, seeking withdrawal of the new agriculture laws. "The government is always ready to talk to any farmers' union, I will welcome them even if they come at midnight," the Union minister told reporters.

    Officials from Twitter India appear before Parliamentary Panel headed by Shashi TharoorOfficials from Twitter India appear before Parliamentary Panel headed by Shashi Tharoor

    "The government is ready for talks anytime but not on the repeal of the laws," he said. To a question about vaccination against COVID-19, Tomar said vaccines would be available in enough quantity in August.

    On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's reported statement that his party would reconsider the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 if it came to power, Tomar said the entire country is against the restoration of Article 370.

    "Digvijaya Singh's statement would make the country free of Congress," he said, adding that there was no possibility of the opposition party coming to power, and even if it did, it can not restore the article's provisions which conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

    More FARMERS News  

    Read more about:

    farmers union minister

    Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X