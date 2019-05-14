Government extends ban on LTTE for its 'strong anti-India posture'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 14: The government of India has issued a fresh notification extending ban on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as it continues to 'adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals'

"...the LTTE's objective for a separate homeland (Tamil Eelam) threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and amounts to cession and secession of a part of the territory of India from the Union and thus falls within the ambit of unlawful activities," said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification on May 14.

How ISI radicalised Sri Lanka through the Pakistan High Commission

In the notification, the MHA said:

(i) "the activities of the LTTE remnant cadres, dropouts, sympathisers, supporters who have been traced out recently in the State of Tamil Nadu suggest that the cadres sent to Tamil Nadu would ultimately be utilised by the LITE unlawful activities

(ii) "the activities of pro-LTTE organisations and individuals have come to notice of the Government of India that despite the ban in force, attempts have been math by these forces to extend their support to the LTTE

(iii) "the LTTE leaders, operatives and supporters have been inimically opposed to India's policy on their organisation and action of the State machinery in curbing their activities."

The notification has pointed out that "the activities of the LTTE remnant cadres, dropouts, sympathisers, supporters who have been traced out recently in the State of Tamil Nadu suggest that the cadres sent to Tamil Nadu would ultimately be utilised by the LTTE for unlawful activities.

In bid to gain support, Lankan PM, President may free Tamil prisoners

"...the LTTE continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture as also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it is necessary to declare LTTE as an unlawful association with immediate effect," it said.

As many as 41 terrorist outfits have been banned under the first schedule of the unlawful activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. LTTE has been declared a terrorist organisation by as many as 32 countries, including the European Union.