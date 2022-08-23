Google Doodle celebrates 104th birthday of "Weather Woman Of India" Anna Mani

New Delhi, Aug 23: Google on Monday is honouring India's renowned physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani on the occasion of her 104th birth anniversary by paying a heartfelt tribute to her via a creative doodle.

The search engine honoured Anna Mani, who was known as 'Weather Woman of India', through a colourful and whimsical illustration of Anna Mani on its home page.

Who was Anna Mani?

Born on August 23 in 1918 in Kerala to Syrian Christian family, she was the seventh of eight children in her family. During her childhood, she was a voracious reader.

She wanted to pursue dancing, but she decided in favour of physics because she liked the subject. In 1939, she graduated from the Pachaiyappas College in Chennai (then Madras), with a B.Sc Honors degree in physics and chemistry. In 1940, she won a scholarship for research in the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. In 1945, she went to Imperial College, London to pursue graduate studies in Physics. However, she ended up specialising in meteorological instruments.

After completing Bachelor of Science with honours in physics and chemistry from Presidency College, Madras, Anna Mani taught at WCC for a year and won a scholarship for post-graduate studies at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

She then, under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman, studied spectroscopy, specializing in diamonds and rubies. Between 1942 and 1945, Anna Mani published five papers, completed her Ph.D. dissertation, and started a graduate program at Imperial College, London.

In 1948 she returned to India and started working for the India Meteorological Department (IMD), where she helped the country design and manufacture its own weather instruments. Mani was also an early advocate of alternative energy sources. Throughout the 1950s, she established a network of solar radiation monitoring stations and published several papers on sustainable energy measurement. In 1987, she won the INSA K. R. Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science. After her retirement, she was appointed as a Trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore.

"Happy 104th birthday, Anna Mani! Your life's work inspired brighter days for this world," Google said. After seeing the special doodle, many Indians lauded Google for the honour. "Google made this doodle for the world. We are proud of our Indian physicist ANNA MANI," a netizen wrote on Twitter.

"Anna Mani at Google. Super proud," another one tweeted.

