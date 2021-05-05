PM Modi-Boris Johnson virtual summit today: All you need to know

Good to see health workers setting example in reducing vaccine wastage: PM Modi responds to Kerala CM

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated healthcare workers and nurses for setting an example in reducing vaccine wastage in Kerala, responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan''s tweet about these professionals being "super efficient" in his state.

Vijayan had on Tuesday pointed out that Kerala received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from the Centre and provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial.

The health workers, especially nurses, have been super efficient and deserve wholehearted appreciation, he had said.

Responding to Vijayan''s post, Modi tweeted, "Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19."

In his discussion with chief ministers on the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi has often stressed the need to reduce the wastage of vaccines and has noted their high rates in a few states.