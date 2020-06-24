Good thing that Ramdev gave India Covid medicine Coronil, says Ayush minister

New Delhi, June 24: Ayush minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday has said that as per protocol Patnajali cannot sell or promote their Coronil medicine till the task force clears it.

Speaking to ANI, Shripad Naik, AYUSH Minister said, "It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We'll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report."

How effective is Patanjali's Coronil kit? Baba Ramdev claims they cure in 3 to 15 days

Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved has launched ''Coronil tablet and Swasari vati'' medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days. It has also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

However, the AYUSH ministry said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.

The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev''s Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" details of composition and research undertaken prior to the launch of the medicines it claimed are for the treatment of COVID-19, and advised the firm to stop advertising them until the "issue" is examined.