Good Friday reminds us about struggles, sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Modi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter and said the "day reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ." In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Good Fridayreminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick."

Good Friday is a solemn day when Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio posted a beautiful message on Good Friday. ''...we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His unconditional love for us. Light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. May Good Friday 2021 bring new meaning and change in our lives....''

In India, Christians attend special church services on Good Friday. Many people also fast on Good Friday.

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ comes at the end of the Holy Week, including Christ's return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday; washing his disciples' feet and the Last Supper on Holy Thursday. Three days after Good Friday comes the Easter Sunday, a day of celebrations after the resurretion of Jesus Christ, indicating new life.