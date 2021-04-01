Good Friday 2021: Date, history and the significance of Jesus Christ

New Delhi, Apr 01: Every year, Good Friday is commemorated on a Friday that falls before Easter. This year, Good Friday falls on April 2, 2021 and this day is observed right after Maundy Thursday, which marks the end of the Lenten season. It can be seen that it is observed by Christians all over the world.

Good Friday is observed to remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Accounts in the Gospels talk about how royal soldiers, under the leadership of Christ's disciple Judas Iscariot, arrested him in the Garden of Gethsemane. It is believed that Jesus carried his cross to the site of execution called the "place of skull" or Golgotha.

According to the Bible, it says, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16). This day is considered holy and it is believed that on this day, out of his love for people, Jesus suffered for the sins of the whole world and that as a result of his sacrificial death, humanity was purged of their sin and their sinful nature.

On this day, Jesus Christ believers gather together to attend Church services. The timing of the service on this day varies slightly, and services are held from around noontime and continue till 3 pm.

This is done because it is believed that it was during these hours that Jesus suffered on the cross. Many Christians around the world practice fasting on this day. In some places around the world, like the Philippines, Italy and Spain, processions are carried out, commemorating the death of Jesus.

Few believe that Good Friday stems from the words "God's Friday". Several others interpret "good" as "holy". This day is also known as Black Friday or Sorrowful Friday.

However, it can be seen that this is the second year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions need to be followed, which might hinder some people from attending Church large gatherings.