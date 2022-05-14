Good by, good luck says former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as he quits party

How Congress tweaked the ‘One Family, One Ticket’ rule to exempt the Gandhis

New Delhi, May 14: Former Punjab Congress chief, Sunil Jakhar has quit the party. The decision comes after he was served with a disciplinary notice.

He said that the Congress leaders sitting in Delhi ruined the party in Punjab. He blamed Ambika Soni's statements on the repercussions of having a Hindu chief in Punjab for the disastrous show the party put up in the February-March elections.

In an emotional outburst he told Congress president Sonia Gandhi not to drift from the ideology of the party.

He praised Rahul Gandhi and called him a good person. He urged him to take the reins of the party in his hands distance from the 'chaploos log' (sycophants). He wound up by saying, 'good luck and good bye Congress.'

The deadline to respond to the show cause notice ended on April 19. The committee had served show cause notices on Jakhar and former union food minister KV Thomas.

Jakhar for his part had said the committee which had served the notice was well within its rights to do what it deemed fit.

"I have not replied to the notice. That is a fact. Whatever the committee does, they are well within their rights. They have given a notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they take," Jakhar had said.

Jakhar is facing a notice for remarks on Punjab election eve that "he got the maximum 42 MLA votes in the race for Punjab chief minister-ship after Amarinder Singh was removed, Sukhjinder Randhawa got 16, Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress' pick for the post two votes, Navjot Sidhu six and Preneet Kaur 12".

After the Congress party's poll debacle in Punjab, Jakhar had described Channi as a liability for the Congress in Punjab.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 13:22 [IST]