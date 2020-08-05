YouTube
    Golden chapter in Indian history says Amit Shah on Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that today is a golden chapter in Indian history. The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Today is a historic and proud day for India, Shah said while lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

    Golden chapter in Indian history says Amit Shah on Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya
    Amit Shah

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Temple. A golden chapter in history has been written. A golden chapter in the history of the great Indian culture and civilisation has started a new era, Shah also wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

    Do gaj doori mask pehna zaroori: PM Modi reiterates social distancing mantra

    Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues also greeted the people for the grand ground breaking ceremony. Yediyurappa wrote, from being a Kar Sevak in December 1992 to living the moment where the foundation stone was laid by our PM is a dream come true.

