Goa polls: BJP unveils manifesto, promises restoration of mining, housing for all

India

pti-PTI

Panaji, Feb 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday promised to make Goa a USD 50 billion economy in the next 10 years and assured housing for all, restoration of mining activities besides ceiling on taxes on petrol and diesel to control their prices as it unveiled its manifesto for the February 14 polls in the coastal state.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in presence of chief minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, unveiled the manifesto that speaks about "empowering the future of Goa, increasing tourism activities, restoring legal mining and eliminating multidimensional poverty" in the state.

The ruling party said, "We will through constant efforts propel Goa to a growth trajectory that will enable the state to become a USD 50 billion economy in the next ten years." The BJP, which has fielded candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies, promised to completely eliminate "multidimensional poverty" in the coastal state in the next five years.

"We will deliver social welfare benefits to the poor in a timely manner and through direct benefit transfers. We will increase the old age pension under DDSSY (Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana) to Rs 3,000 per month," the manifesto said.