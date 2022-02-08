YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa polls: BJP unveils manifesto, promises restoration of mining, housing for all

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Feb 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday promised to make Goa a USD 50 billion economy in the next 10 years and assured housing for all, restoration of mining activities besides ceiling on taxes on petrol and diesel to control their prices as it unveiled its manifesto for the February 14 polls in the coastal state.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in presence of chief minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, unveiled the manifesto that speaks about "empowering the future of Goa, increasing tourism activities, restoring legal mining and eliminating multidimensional poverty" in the state.

    The ruling party said, "We will through constant efforts propel Goa to a growth trajectory that will enable the state to become a USD 50 billion economy in the next ten years." The BJP, which has fielded candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies, promised to completely eliminate "multidimensional poverty" in the coastal state in the next five years.

    "We will deliver social welfare benefits to the poor in a timely manner and through direct benefit transfers. We will increase the old age pension under DDSSY (Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana) to Rs 3,000 per month," the manifesto said.

    More GOA ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    goa election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X