Goa New Cabinet Ministers List 2022 | Goa New Cabinet Ministers List With Portfolio | New Cabinet Ministers of Goa 2022

Panaji, Apr 12: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday allotted portfolios to newly-inducted ministers Sudin Dhavalikar, Nilkant Halarnkar and Subhash Faldesai.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Dhavalikar has been given the departments of power, new and renewable energy and housing, while Halarnkar will handle fisheries, animal husbandry and veterinary services.

Faldesai will handle the departments of social welfare, river navigation and archives and archeology. Sawant had inducted the three ministers in his cabinet on April 9.

Here is the list of ministers with their portfolios:

Dr Pramod Sawant: Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, Official Languages.

Vishwajit P Rane: Health, Urban Development, Town and Country Planning, Women and Child Development and Forest.

Mauvin Godinho: Transport, Industries, Panchayat Raj, Protocol

Ravi Naik: Agriculture, Handicrafts, Civil Supplies.

Nilesh Cabral: Legislative Affairs, Environment, Law and Judiciary and Public Works.

Subhash Shirodkar: Water Resources, Co-operation and Provedoria.

Rohan Khaunte: Tourism, Information Technology and Printing Stationary.

Govind Gaude: Sports, Art and Culture and Rural Development.

Atanasio Monserrate: Revenue, Labour and Waste Management.

Ramkrishna alia Sudin Dhavalikar: Power, New and Renewable Energy and Housing.

Nilkanth Halarnkar: Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Veterinary Services and Factories and Boilers.

Subhash Phal Dessai: Social Welfare, River Navigation and Archives and Archaeology.

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn as the state's chief minister for the second time on March 28 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 23:05 [IST]