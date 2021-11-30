Goa issues guidelines for int'l passengers: RT-PCR test, self-isolation must for travellers from 12 nations

YouTube
    Panaji, Nov 30: The Goa government on Tuesday decided to make RT-PCR test and self-isolation mandatory for all the international passengers arriving in the coastal state while those coming from the 12 "high risk" countries, where the Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected, will be quarantined for 14 days.

    Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of officials along with health minister Vishwajit Rane in view of the rising global concerns over the latest variant.

    Officials of the Goa health department, airport, and the Mormugao Port Trust also attended the meeting.

    "The state government will adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central government to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the country.

    While all the international passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR test compulsorily, those arriving from the 12 countries, where Omicron variant has been detected, would be quarantined for 14 days," Sawant said, adding that all the international passengers, excluding those from the 12 countries, would have to undergo self-isolation on their arrival in the state.

    Sawant said the Union government is expected to decide a policy on chartered flights on Wednesday, which will bring clarity on the upcoming tourism season.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 23:01 [IST]
