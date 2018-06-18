Goa cop arrested for raping minor girl

A police constable and a minor boy were arrested today for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Constable Siddharth Gosavi, attached to the office of Vasco Deputy Superintendent of Police, was arrested today for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Ponda town, 30 kms from here, an official said.

"The incident happened on Thursday night. The constable, on the pretext of taking the victim home, took her to Ponda and raped her. She was later dropped home in the morning," an official said.

The victim's mother filed a complaint following which Gosavi was arrested, he said.

The victim has also told police that a minor boy had physically abused her last month.

An official said that the boy has been arrested and has been sent to a remand home.

Further investigations into the case are underway, he said.

